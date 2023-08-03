AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 24.4 %

APCX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppTech Payments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AppTech Payments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.