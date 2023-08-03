AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AppTech Payments Stock Up 24.4 %
APCX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. AppTech Payments has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.37.
AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.
