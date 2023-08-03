Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

DVN opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

