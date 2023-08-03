Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

