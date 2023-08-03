Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share.
Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of PSX opened at $108.99 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.
PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
