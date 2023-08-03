Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Announces Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.