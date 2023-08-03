Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 590.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.1% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

