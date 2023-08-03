Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 739,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,774.0 days.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $122.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGJTF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

