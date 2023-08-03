Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

Shares of CNTMF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

