Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
Shares of CNTMF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
Cansortium Company Profile
