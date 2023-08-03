Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $87.12 and last traded at $86.63, with a volume of 39830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.