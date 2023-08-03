ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Get ATI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. ATI has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the period.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.