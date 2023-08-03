Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Mplx has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 49.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.