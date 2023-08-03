Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

