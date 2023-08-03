ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$870.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.00 million.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $372.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.37.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.52 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

