DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.67 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 426,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

