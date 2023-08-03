Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 4,771,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.3 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.14%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

