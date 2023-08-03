Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $4,116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $70.95 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

