Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.