Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,319 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.