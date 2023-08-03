Rodney David Patton Sells 2,600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

