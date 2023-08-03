Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,937 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

