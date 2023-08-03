Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,670 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

