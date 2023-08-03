Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Universal Display stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

