Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

LAD stock opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.96 and a 200-day moving average of $253.86.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total value of $49,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,695 shares of company stock worth $10,277,267 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

