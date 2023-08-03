Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in FTI Consulting by 221.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 3.0 %

FCN opened at $184.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

