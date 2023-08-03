National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of National Instruments worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

