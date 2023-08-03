Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,291.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,313.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,428.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

