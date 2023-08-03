Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $189.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

