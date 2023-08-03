Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.71 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.