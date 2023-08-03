Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,120 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Innospec by 1,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

