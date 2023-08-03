Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.75.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $383.58 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.49. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

