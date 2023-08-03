Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 361.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,117,510,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

