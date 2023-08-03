Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,380 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,248,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,653,000 after buying an additional 791,811 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

