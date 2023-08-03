Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 60.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 245,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

FR opened at $51.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.