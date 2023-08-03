Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

QLYS stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

