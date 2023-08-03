Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.