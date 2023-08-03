Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $376,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $141.33 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

