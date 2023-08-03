Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

