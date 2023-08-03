Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

