Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $499.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.24 and a 200-day moving average of $463.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

