313,026 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 313,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,727,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,680,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,714,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.