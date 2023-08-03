Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HR opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

