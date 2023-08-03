Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

