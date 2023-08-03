Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Decreases By 6.7%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,689,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,810,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.2 days.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.