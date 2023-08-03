Short Interest in Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Increases By 5.5%

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 4,501,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,532.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Currys has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.02.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSITF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Currys from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Currys from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
