Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,381,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 9,823,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,302.0 days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Fabege AB has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

