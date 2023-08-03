Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,381,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 9,823,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,302.0 days.
Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance
Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Fabege AB has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $7.18.
Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fabege AB (publ)
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.