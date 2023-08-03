Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Expands By 5.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.3 days.
Endesa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.
About Endesa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.