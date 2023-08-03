Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Expands By 5.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Endesa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

