Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,094,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 8,765,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,156.3 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
