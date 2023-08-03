Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $809.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $746.32 and its 200-day moving average is $695.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $439.80 and a 1-year high of $809.18.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.