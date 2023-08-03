Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,921.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $556.14 on Thursday. Geberit has a 12-month low of $408.56 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.73.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

