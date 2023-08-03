Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) PT Raised to $81.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

PATK opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.